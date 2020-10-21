Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider Attacks Clive Palmer In Court Case Over ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’

Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider has attacked Clive Palmer while appearing in Federal court earlier this week as part of the band’s lawsuit against the businessman and politician. It follows Palmer’s use of a re-written version of their 1984 hit ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ in a 2019 United Australia Party campaign ad back in 2019 without permission.

Snider appeared via video link on Tuesday to provide evidence in the copyright battle between the song’s licensee, Univeral Music, and Palmer.

As the Sydney Morning Herald reports, Snider told the court that the association did not improve ticket sales to the band’s 2019 Australian tour as the “rendition was awful” and its message was “misrepresented”. Snider also said that “Mr Palmer’s image is not good for my heavy metal image”.

The advertisements were broadcast 18,649 times on free-to-air television and seen 17.5 million times on YouTube, the court heard. Palmer allegedly sought out a license to use the song, but used it without permission after learning how much it would cost.

Palmer’s lawyers argued that the he did not infringe on copyright, claiming that it fell under “satire or parody”, and that the melody of ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ is based on the hymn ‘O Come, All Ye Faithful’.

Snider refuted the latter argument, saying the songs were “rhythmically different” and that it was “inspiration, not duplication”.

Universal Music are seeking copyright payments and additional damages from Palmer over his use of the track.