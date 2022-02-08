KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Malaysia’s favourite snack label, Twisties under Mondelēz has done it again with the addition of yet another Malaysian local favourite – the Kaya Butter Toast variant. The perfect snack anytime anywhere, Twisties Kaya Butter Toast gives snack lovers a unique familiar taste on their journey of non-stop crunching fun.



Twisties Embrace Malaysians Obsession for Comforting Taste of Kaya Butter Toast in A New Flavour

In 2019, the brand kicked off its “Embrace Your Twists” tagline which called on young Malaysians to embrace their unique selves and expressions, to be bold and different which resulted in new flavour creations such as the recent “Spicy Seaweed Splash”. The Kaya Butter Toast flavour further showcases the brand’s commitment to constantly evolve and innovate to keep up with flavours that Malaysians love.

When coming up with the local unique flavour of Kaya Butter Toast, Twisties takes inspiration from local flavours and how Malaysians are obsessed with it, taking it to the next level. As seen in the past, Malaysians are creative when expressing their love for local delicacies such as Nasi Lemak, with that in mind, Twisties tapped on the local appetite and wants to take yet another comforting local flavour, Kaya Butter Toast to the next level.

“Kaya Butter Toast is a uniquely comforting flavour that all Malaysians can resonate with. Following the success of the Spicy Seaweed Splash, we know that Malaysians are always on the lookout for flavours that excite their palette, and we believe Kaya Butter Toast will do just that,” said Arpan Sur, Marketing Director of Mondelēz Malaysia & Singapore.

Arpan adds that the local snacking market has grown and there has been a significant increase for local and unique flavour snacks. “Beyond creating new flavours, at Twisties, we identify and innovate our products to the local taste buds, keeping in mind the country’s love and obsession for local flavours. This also shows our commitment to deepening our local roots and offerings. This is an exciting time for us at Twisties as it is our first-of-its-kind sweet flavour in our range of salty savoury, and we want to continue delivering snacks that Malaysians can be proud of and relate with to call their own.”

To further embrace the obsession, as part of the #EmbraceYourObession campaign, a series of limited-edition Kaya Butter Toast merchandise was specially created and is available for fans to win on Twisties official social media pages and are only available through this special giveaway and are not for sale.

These must-have collectables consist of anything and everything Kaya Butter Toast – a bicycle with toasts for wheels, a gaming keyboard with toasts and butter as keys, Chinese chess set with toasts pieces, an action figure of a Kaya Butter Toast man, a bling necklace, toasts earrings, toast shaped bath sponges and kaya butter scented candles.

Twisties’ Kaya Butter Toast is available at all major retailers, convenience, grocery, and online stores retailing at RM1.98. This new flavour joins Twisties existing mouth-watering range including Spicy Seaweed Splash, BBQ Curry, Cheddar Cheese, Chicken, Cherry Tomato, Chili Cheese and Thai Sweet Chili.

With over 30 years of presence in Malaysia as one of the country’s favourite snacks, Twisties has become a popular household name enjoyed by millions in Malaysia. It is one of the many brands under Mondelēz International, a leading snacking powerhouse. In addition to Mondelēz offering consumers the right snack, for the right moment, made the right way, Twisties is a brand known for its effort to promote positive snacking attitude through its ‘Embrace Your Twists’ slogan.