Twitter Ex-CEO Jack Dorsey Co-signs Elon Musk Takeover With Radiohead Tweet

Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion, paying $54.20 a share. Not everyone is stoked about it, but Twitter co-founder and former CEO, Jack Dorsey, reckons it’s a boon for humanity.

In response to the news, Dorsey tweeted, “I’m so happy Twitter will continue to serve the public conversation. Around the world, and into the stars!” Dorsey helped found Twitter in 2006, when he was 30 years old. He served as the company’s CEO until November 2021, when he handed the reins to Parag Agrawal.

Musk’s takeover was announced earlier this week. The world’s richest man says his number one priority is to protect “free speech.” Dorsey approves of Musk’s acquisition.

“Elon’s goal of creating a platform that is ‘maximally trusted and broadly inclusive’ is the right one,” he tweeted. “This is also [Agrawal]’s goal, and why I chose him. Thank you both for getting the company out of an impossible situation. This is the right path…I believe it with all my heart.”

Dorsey went on to say, “Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness,” adding, “I love Twitter. Twitter is the closest thing we have to a global consciousness.”

To sum up his feelings, Dorsey tweeted out track one from side one of Radiohead’s 2000 opus Kid A: ‘Everything In Its Right Place’.

[embedded content]