Twitter Let the Claws Come Out Over Cats’ Hilarious Glitches and Mistakes
In case you missed it: the Cats movie is apparently even more of a disaster than you thought. After a dismal first weekend at the box office and a slew of atrocious reviews from critics and audiences alike, the studio announced that it’s updating the visual effects and sending out the “new and improved” version to theaters ASAP. Of course, this only set off a fresh wave of jokes and memes on social media, highlighting the noticeable mistakes in the original version and wondering whether or not the new CGI will actually make any noticeable improvements on the already-infamous movie. The CGI cat-astrophe is just the latest in a long line of Cats-related news that’s made headlines in all the wrong ways — check out some of the funniest reactions on Twitter in the gallery ahead!