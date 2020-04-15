Two 9-month-old babies in Cebu positive for COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Cebu, Philippines — Two nine-month-old babies — a boy and a girl — tested positive for the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Cebu on Wednesday.

The two babies were the youngest among the 23 new COVID-19 cases in Cebu, Dr. Jaime Bernadas, director of the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH 7), said in his daily report sent to the local media.

According to the report, a six-year-old boy was also among those infected by the dreaded virus.

As of 9 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, Cebu has 63 confirmed cases of the COVID-19, most of which are in Sitio Zapatera in Barangay Luz, Cebu City.

The sitio has been under a “complete lockdown” since Sunday to contain the spread of the virus.

As of this writing, Cebu has not recorded any new deaths and recoveries. The data still stands at six deaths and 20 recoveries.

