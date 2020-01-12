Two Classic Studio Ghibli Soundtracks Are Getting A Vinyl Release For The First Time

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on January 12, 2020

The soundtracks for two of Studio Ghibli’s most beloved films – 1989’s Kiki’s Delivery Service and 1992’s Porco Rosso (which featured a 70-piece orchestra) – are set to be made available on vinyl for the firs time ever.

Composer Joe Hisaishi’s remastered scores for the films will be released through New York record store Turntable Lab’s in-house label in late March.

It’s not the first time classic Ghibli soundtracks have been made available on wax. Back in 2018, the scores for Castle in the Sky, My Neighbor Totoro and Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind were reissued to vinyl.

The vinyl release for Kiki’s Delivery Service will include all cues from the original Japanese version of the film, including two vocal tracks – ‘Rogue no Dengon’ and ‘Wrapped in Kindness’ – which feature singer, composer and pianist Yumi Arai (aka Yumi Matsutoya).

You can pre-order the vinyl soundtrack directly via Turntable Lab, here for Kiki’s Delivery Service and here for Porco Rosso.