Two Door Cinema Club Release New EP ‘Lost Songs (Found)’

Two Door Cinema Club have dropped a new EP today. It’s seven tracks of previously unreleased gems that’ll excite the absolute heck out of any Two Door fan. The new release includes the very rare ‘Hands Off My Cash Monty’ and the original demo for ‘Something Good Can Work’.

The EP follows their 2019 album False Alarm. You can catch the tracklist down below along with the audio clip for ‘Hands Off My Cash Monty’.

Recently, Two Door Cinema Club covered ‘Isolation’ by John Lennon. Sharing the cover via Twitter, the band said, “‘Unprecedented’ doesn’t do justice to the human cost this bastard virus is having on people. We wanted to do something, even small, to help those who are especially vulnerable right now and so Alex has recorded a cover of the spectacular ‘Isolation’ by John Lennon.”

“All the proceeds from the song will be going to Extern Charity who are doing incredible work in Belfast and around the whole of Ireland.”

You can catch the cover down below as well.

Two Door Cinema Club were last in Australia late last year touring False Alarm.

Two Door Cinema Club ‘Lost Songs (Found)’ Tracklisting

Out today (Friday, 5th June)

1. Not In This Town

2. Something Good Can Work (original demo)

3. Tiptoes

4. 19

5. Hands Off My Cash Monty

6. Impatience Is A Virtue

7. Too Much Coffee