“Two Filipinos co-wrote BTS’ ‘Black Swan’ song”

Songwriters Vince Nantes and August Rigo are behind the new single of K-pop group BTS.

Two Filipino songwriters are behind BTS’ newest single “Black Swan.”

Vince Nantes and August Rigo were credited for the song alongside North Carolina rapper Clyde Kelly, BTS leader RM and Big Hit Entertainment producer Pdogg.

“Black Swan” is the first single off the K-pop group’s newest album called “Map of the Soul: 7.”

On Instagram, Vince said that he is very elated to have co-written the song.

“NEW BTS SINGLE OUT NOW!! Co- wrote this one with my bro @augamatic .. Available on all streaming platforms & the music video crazy (sic),” he posted.