Two Herbs Herbal Hair Treatment Launches Affordable & Transparent Herbal Treatment Services For Customers Suffering From Hair LossTwoHerbs.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 21 February 2022 – Two Herbs Herbal Hair
Treatment has recently launched
affordable and transparent herbal treatment services for customers suffering
from typical hair loss problems and scalp problems.
Two Herbs uses a blend of two different types of herbs,
100% Chinese and ayurvedic herbs, in their treatment services and products.
This treatment process provides customers with a higher chance of scalp
recovery, promotes hair growth, and improves hair/scalp conditions within a
week.
The ingredients used for their herbal hair loss treatment
have been proven by studies to aid in the growth of new hair and slow down the
process of hair loss. Their products and treatment also do not contain any
harmful chemical additives tested and have been proven by HSA to be 100% free
of chemicals. Two Herbs also aims to never hard-sell any products or treatments
or require customers to sign any packages.
Two Herbs wants to make hair treatments in Singapore
affordable and accessible for anyone facing embarrassing hair or scalp
problems. Customers can choose to walk in for their dandruff scalp treatment or hair loss treatment services. Alternatively, customers may also purchase
their do-it-yourself (DIY) treatment products on the website and apply them at
their convenience.
Besides hair treatment
services, there are also treatments services catered for specific scalp
problems. Two Herbs offers collagen mask for dry scalp, scalp peeling mask for
detoxing of the scalp and volcanic mud mask for oil scalp problems. Their mask
treatment is available online for $18, and walk-in treatments at the salon cost
$28.