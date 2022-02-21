Two Herbs Herbal Hair Treatment Launches Affordable & Transparent Herbal Treatment Services For Customers Suffering From Hair LossTwoHerbs.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 21 February 2022 – Two Herbs Herbal Hair

Treatment has recently launched

affordable and transparent herbal treatment services for customers suffering

from typical hair loss problems and scalp problems.

Two Herbs uses a blend of two different types of herbs,

100% Chinese and ayurvedic herbs, in their treatment services and products.

This treatment process provides customers with a higher chance of scalp

recovery, promotes hair growth, and improves hair/scalp conditions within a

week.

The ingredients used for their herbal hair loss treatment

have been proven by studies to aid in the growth of new hair and slow down the

process of hair loss. Their products and treatment also do not contain any

harmful chemical additives tested and have been proven by HSA to be 100% free

of chemicals. Two Herbs also aims to never hard-sell any products or treatments

or require customers to sign any packages.

Two Herbs wants to make hair treatments in Singapore

affordable and accessible for anyone facing embarrassing hair or scalp

problems. Customers can choose to walk in for their dandruff scalp treatment or hair loss treatment services. Alternatively, customers may also purchase

their do-it-yourself (DIY) treatment products on the website and apply them at

their convenience.

Besides hair treatment

services, there are also treatments services catered for specific scalp

problems. Two Herbs offers collagen mask for dry scalp, scalp peeling mask for

detoxing of the scalp and volcanic mud mask for oil scalp problems. Their mask

treatment is available online for $18, and walk-in treatments at the salon cost

$28.