Trending Now

Two mild earthquakes shake Surigao del Norte

thumbnail
TopNews
admin

Two mild earthquakes shake Surigao del Norte

Surigao del Norte earthquake map

Surigao del Norte earthquake map

Phivolcs map showing the epicenter of a quake that shook San Isidro in Surigao Del Norte on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

MANILA, Philippines – Two mild earthquakes — of magnitudes 3.1 and 4.2 — struck parts of Surigao del Norte an hour apart on Tuesday night, according to the  Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The first tremor, a shallow magnitude 3.1 tectonic earthquake, struck at 9:21 p.m., with its epicenter at 10 kilometers northeast of General Luna town.

ADVERTISEMENT

The magnitude 4.2 quake struck, struck an hour after, was at  23 kilometers northeast of San Isidro.

Phivolcs said that no damage was recorded in both earthquakes and no aftershocks were expected.

FEATURED STORIES

It was not clear, however, if the two quakes were co-related since their epicenters were only a few kilometers from each other.

Meanwhile, another earthquake was recorded off Zambales, albeit weaker than the magnitude 4.2 that was recorded Tuesday afternoon.  The latest movement, measured at magnitude 2.2, was spotted 10 kilometers northwest of Iba town.

State seismologists have also yet to clarify whether the two movements in Zambales were also connected.

/atm

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top