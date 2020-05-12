Two mild earthquakes shake Surigao del Norte

MANILA, Philippines – Two mild earthquakes — of magnitudes 3.1 and 4.2 — struck parts of Surigao del Norte an hour apart on Tuesday night, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The first tremor, a shallow magnitude 3.1 tectonic earthquake, struck at 9:21 p.m., with its epicenter at 10 kilometers northeast of General Luna town.

The magnitude 4.2 quake struck, struck an hour after, was at 23 kilometers northeast of San Isidro.

Phivolcs said that no damage was recorded in both earthquakes and no aftershocks were expected.

It was not clear, however, if the two quakes were co-related since their epicenters were only a few kilometers from each other.

Meanwhile, another earthquake was recorded off Zambales, albeit weaker than the magnitude 4.2 that was recorded Tuesday afternoon. The latest movement, measured at magnitude 2.2, was spotted 10 kilometers northwest of Iba town.

State seismologists have also yet to clarify whether the two movements in Zambales were also connected.

