Two nabbed in Cavite drug bust

A total of P6.8 million worth of shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) were seized in a buy bust operation in Bacoor, Cavite on Saturday, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) reported.

PDEA Region IV-A acting director Melvin Estoque identified the suspects as Jeffrey Garcia Santos, 39, and Alexander Maulha Said, 28.

Based on the report, the suspects were arrested in a joint operation of PDEA and the Philippine National Police (PNP) at a parking lot of a mall.

The report also said the suspects agreed to meet the poseur-buyer to sell shabu and received the buy-bust money.

More or less 1000 grams of shabu were confiscated.

The suspects will be filed charges for violation of the Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The suspects are temporarily detained at the PDEA Regional Office IV-A Jail Facility at Camp Vicente Lim in Calamba City, Laguna.

Recently, P5.1 billion worth of shabu were seized in Marilao, Bulacan on Thursday.