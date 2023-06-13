Two passengers of speeding motorcycle die in Davao Oriental town

DAVAO CITY — A speeding motorcycle crashed after it bumped into some rocks on the road in Caraga town, Davao Oriental on Monday, killing its two passengers.

Maj. Marcille Manzano, Caraga police station chief, identified the fatalities as Carmelito Calig-onan and Arturo Malintad, both residents of Barangay Palma Gil.

A police report cited witnesses who said the motorcycle driven by Calig-onan, with Malintad riding pillion, was traveling “at high speed” when it plowed over some rocks at the edge of the opposite shoulder of the road fronting the police station in Sitio Pandabongdabongan, Barangay Poblacion, at past 5 p.m.

The driver lost control of the vehicle causing it to crash.

The victims died at the scene due to head injuries, the police said.

