Two quakes hit Occidental Mindoro

TWO earthquakes rocked Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro on Sunday morning, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

A magnitude 5.3 tectonic quake rocked the town at 5:59 a.m. The epicenter of the first quake was 5 kilometers (km) east of Sablayan, while the second quake was recorded at 7:33 a.m., 7 km away from Sablayan.

Both quakes had a depth of 3 km.

For the first quake, Intensity 5 was felt in Sablayan, Intensity 3 in Santa Cruz, Occidental Mindoro, and Intensity 2 in Magsaysay and Pinamalayan, Occidental Mindoro. Instrumental intensities were also recorded in San Jose, Occidental Mindoro (Intensity 3), Batangas City (Intensity 2), Mulanay and Mauban, Quezon (Intensity 1), and Tagaytay City (Intensity 1).

Meanwhile, Intensity 4 was also felt in Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro for the second quake, with instrumental intensities recorded in Puerto Galera and Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro (Intensity 2), San Jose, Occidental Mindoro (Intensity 2), and Batangas City (Intensity 1).