“Two unidentified gunmen shoot Kim Chiu’s van; actress and companions unhurt”

Kim Chiu was on her to ‘Love Thy Woman’ set when the incident happened.

Two gunmen on a motorcycle fired at the van of Love Thy Woman star Kim Chiu on Wednesday morning, March 4, according to the report of ABS-CBN News. Kim and her companions were unhurt.

“Di namin napansin na may putukan sa likod, dito pala sa amin pinatama. Kami pala ang pinapaputukan,” her driver Wilfredo Taperla said.

TINGNAN: Van na sinasakyan ng Kapamilya star na si Kim Chiu pinagbabaril sa Katipunan ave Quezon City | via @RPfredcipres pic.twitter.com/iU8C4foZUc — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) March 3, 2020

Though unhurt, Kim was reportedly shaken because of the incident. The actress was quoted by Daisy Cariño, wife of ABS-CBN anchor Jorge Cariño, saying one bullet hit the spot where she usually reads her script. Fortunately, Kim was lying down in a different part of her van during the incident.

LOOK: Cast of ‘Love Thy Woman’ bonds outside work

Kim’s van was shot at the corner of Katipunan and CP Garcia avenues in Diliman. The actress was on her way to the set of Love Thy Woman.