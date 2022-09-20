Tyga Announces 2022 Australian Arena Tour

Tyga has announced an arena-sized Australian tour for later this year.

The controversial US rapper will head down under this December, performing five dates across the mainland in Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

Tyga’s It’s Too Loud I Can’t Hear You tour will mark the artist’s first time back in Australia since COVID reared its ugly head, with his last tour back in 2019 selling out venues across the country.

He’ll be joined by local hip-hop acts Hooligan Hefs and Youngn Lipz on this new run, which will kick off on December 13th at Perth’s RAC Arena, before hitting the Adelaide Entertainment Centre the next day on the 14th. The rapper will then head to Brisbane, playing the Entertainment Centre on the 16th, then Melbourne’s John Cain Arena on the 17th and wrapping up at Sydney’s QUDOS Bank Arena on the 18th.

Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday, September 30th at 10am local time via Ticketek, with a Telstra Plus presale beginning on Tuesday, September 27th at 9am local time.

You can catch all the dates & details below…

Tyga 2022 Australian Tour Dates

Supported by Hooligan Hefs and Youngn Lipz

Telstra Plus presale begins Tuesday, September 27th (9am local time)

General tickets on sale Friday, September 30th (10am local time) via MJR Presents

Tuesday, 13th December – RAC Arena, Perth, WA

Wednesday, 14th December – AEC Theatre, Adelaide, SA

Friday, 16th December – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, 17th December – John Cain Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, 18th December – QUDOS Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW