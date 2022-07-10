Tyler, The Creator Accuses Former Bandmate Of Selling Old Demos

Tyler, The Creator has taken to Twitter to accuse a former bandmate of selling old demos without approval. As Stereogum reports, Tyler, The Creator took aim at former Odd Future member Brandun Deshay and Tyler Major, noting that the pair were allegedly offering up the “personal stolen stuff” on services such as Discogs.

“B deshay and tyler major selling old songs of mine is wild ha,” Tyler wrote on Twitter recently. “All them discordd kids are sus especially 3D glass pacifist whatever the hell he called, copping stolen shit is like damnnnn u thirsty as hell ok.”

Tyler, The Creator has taken aim at former collaborators for selling old demos:

like bruh that shit is true personal stolen stuff and niggas is like gb gb gb like damn bro you that thirsty for 2 minute drafts / few hundred bucks get it together fellas. subliminal tried to get on a call like no bro, just stop, its not cool dawggy — T (@tylerthecreator) July 7, 2022

As Tyler continued, he indicated that the material in question is relatively inconsequential, referring to some of the works as “2 minute drafts” which would likely sell for a “few hundred bucks” at most.

“Like bruh that shit is true personal stolen stuff and niggas is like gb gb gb like damn bro you that thirsty for 2 minute drafts / few hundred bucks get it together fellas,” he added. “Subliminal tried to get on a call like no bro, just stop, its not cool dawggy.”

As HipHopDX clarifies, Deshay had previously been a member of Odd Future between 2008 and 2010, having collaborated with Tyler on his 2009 mixtape Bastard, though his vocals were removed from the final project. In 2010, the pair parted ways after a public feud.

Meanwhile, Tyler Major is also aligned with the Odd Future inner sanctum, making up half of the duo Nobody Really Knows with Hal Williams, who performed with the group under the name Pyramid Vritra from 2008 until 2015.

This isn’t the first time that a member of Odd Future has been the subject of stolen music being put up for sale. In 2019, Frank Ocean was at the forefront of a similar situation, with a Tumblr hack resulting in an unnamed individual taking to social media to see if fans were “interested in buying unreleased Frank songs”.

Further Reading

Tyler The Creator Says Odd Future Is “No More”

Tyler, The Creator Scores Virgil Abloh-Curated Louis Vuitton Show

Tyler, The Creator Adds Extra Shows To Australian Tour