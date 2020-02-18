Tyler, The Creator Used His BRIT Awards Acceptance Speech To Flex On Theresa May

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on February 19, 2020

Tyler, the Creator has used his acceptance speech for Best International Male Solo Artist at the BRIT Awards last night to thoroughly stunt on former British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Back in 2015, Tyler, the Creator was banned from entering the UK for a period of three to five years, based on lyrics he’d written half a decade prior on albums Bastard and Goblin.

Then-Secretary of State May sent an official letter to Tyler’s management at the time informing them of the ban, saying lyrics “encourage[d] violence and intolerance of homosexuality” and “foster[ed] hatred with views that seek to provoke others to terrorist acts.”

Earlier this year, the ban was seemingly lifted, with Tyler performing a pop-up UK show in support of last year’s excellent IGOR.

Now, he’s taken the opportunity to get a sly dig into the former PM, reports NME.

“Shout out to all the UK boys that keep this place fun for me at night,” Tyler said during his BRIT Awards speech.

“And I want to give a shout to someone who holds a special place in my heart, who made it so I couldn’t come to this country five years ago.

I know she’s at home pissed off. Thank you to Theresa May!”

Until last year, Tyler was technically “banned” from Australia too, with intense scrutiny forcing the cancellation of a scheduled 2015 tour. He returned for festival dates last year, and has just been announced as a headliner for this year’s Splendour in the Grass lineup.