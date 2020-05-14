Typhoon Ambo expected to make landfall in Quezon; Signal No. 2 in NCR

The typhoon is expected to weaken into a severe tropical storm on Saturday, into a tropical storm on Sunday, and further into a tropical depression on Monday. It is expected to exit PAR on Monday afternoon.

Below is the list of areas placed under TCWS No. 3, which means winds of greater than 121 kph up to 170 kph may be expected in at least 18 hours:

– Sorsogon

– Albay

– northern Masbate (Aroroy, Mandaon, Milagros, Baleno, Masbate City, Mobo, Uson) including Ticao and Burias Islands

– Camarines Norte

– western portion of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot, Libmanan, Cabusao, Pasacao, Pamplona, Gainza, Camaligan, Canaman, Magarao, Bombon, Calabanga, Tinambac, Siruma, Goa, Naga City, Milaor, San Fernando, Minalabac, Pili, Ocampo, Tigaon, Sagñay, Buhi, Iriga City, Baao, Bula, Balatan, Nabua, Bato)

– southern portion of Quezon (Pagbilao, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Plaridel, Unisan, Gumaca, Pitogo, Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Lopez, Macalelon, General Luna, Catanauan, Buenavista, Guinayangan, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco)

TCWS No. 2, which means winds of greater than 61 km/h and up to 120 km/h may be expected in at least 24 hours, is raised over the following areas:

– Nueva Vizcaya

– Quirino

– Aurora

– Nueva Ecija

– Tarlac

– Pampanga

– Bulacan

– Metro Manila

– Rizal

– Laguna

– Cavite

– Batangas

– the rest of Quezon

– the rest of Masbate

– the rest of Camarines Sur

– Catanduanes

– eastern portion of Romblon (Banton, Corcuera, Calatrava, San Agustin, Romblon, Magdiwang, San Fernando, Cajidiocan)

– western portion of Northern Samar (San Vicente, Capul, San Antonio, Allen, Victoria, San Isidro, Biri, Lavezares, Rosario, San Jose)

Meanwhile, TCWS No. 1, which means winds of 30 to 60 kph may be expected in at least 36 hours or intermittent rains may be expected within 36 hours, is raised over the following areas:

– Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

– Isabela

– Ilocos Norte

– Ilocos Sur

– La Union

– Pangasinan

– Apayao

– Kalinga

– Abra

– Mountain Province

– Ifugao

– Benguet

– Zambales

– Bataan

– Oriental Mindoro

– the rest of Romblon.

– the rest of Northern Samar

– extreme northern portion of Eastern Samar (Jipapad, Arteche, Maslog)

– northern portion of Samar (Calbayog City, Tagapul-an, Almagro, Sto. Niño. Tarangnan, Sta. Margarita, Gandara, Pagsanghan, San Jorge, San Jose de Buan, Matuguinao)

– Biliran

– extreme northwestern portion of Leyte (Calubian, San Isidro)

– extreme northeastern portion of Capiz (Pilar, Panay, Roxas, Ivisan)

– northeastern portion of Iloilo (Carles, Balasan, Estancia, Batad)

On Saturday, Typhoon Ambo is expected to bring moderate to heavy / intense rains over Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Aurora, and the northern portion of Nueva Ecija.

The typhoon is forecast to be in the vicinity of Pantabangan, Nueva Ecija on Saturday morning, 45 kilometers northwest of Calayan, Cagayan on Sunday morning;, 225 kilometers north northeast of Basco, Batanes on Monday morning and 1,345 kilometers northeast of extreme northern Luzon and outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Tuesday morning.

