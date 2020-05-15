Typhoon Ambo forces evacuation of over 300,000 Bicolandia residents

LEGAZPI CITY – Sixty one thousand one hundred eighty nine families or 305,945 people had sought refuge in 2,332 evacuation shelters as Typhoon Ambo (international name: Vongfong) pounded the Bicol region Thursday night, the regional police reported on Friday.

Provincial police units reported that as of 6 a.m. Friday, Sorsogon had the most number of evacuees with 28,255 families or 141,275 individuals, followed by Albay (14,688 families or 73,440 individuals), Camarines Sur (12,799 families or 63,995 individuals), Masbate (2,799 families or 13,995 individuals), Catanduanes (2,015 families or 10,075 individuals) and Naga City (550 families or 2,750 individuals).

Maj. Maria Luisa Calubaquib, Bicol regional police spokesperson, quoting reports, said 322 passengers and 165 vehicles were stranded in the ports in Sorsogon and Albay.

Power in Albay was cut off Thursday night as a preemptive measure according to Albay Power and Energy Corporation.

Supply is expected to resume after power and transmission lines assessment have been completed on Friday.

As of Friday morning, no incidents of flooding and casualties were reported.

Road networks and major highways are also passable .

GSG

