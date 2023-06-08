Typhoon Chedeng to exit PAR on Sunday evening at the earliest — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Chedeng will exit the Philippine area of responsibility on Sunday evening at the earliest, state meteorologists said.

“On the track forecast, the tropical cyclone will leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Sunday evening or Monday morning,” the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in its 11:00 p.m. update on Thursday.

Pagasa said Chedeng was last spotted 915 kilometers east of Central Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of 130 kilometers per hour (kph) with gustiness of up to 160 kph.

The typhoon will remain far from the country’s landmass as it moves northward.

It is forecast to turn generally northwestward tomorrow, then northward or north-northeastward on Saturday.

“Afterwards, Chedeng will be accelerating north-northeastward or northeastward,” the state weather bureau added.

