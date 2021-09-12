Typhoon Kiko exits

People stroll at the baywalk in Roxas Boulevard on Sunday afternoon as the skies clear after Typhoon Kiko left the Philippines. PHOTO BY J. GERARD SEGUIA

TYPHOON Kiko (international name: Chantu) blew out of the country on Sunday afternoon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

As of 4 p.m., ‘”Kiko” was located 525 kilometers north of Itbayat, Batanes, outside of the Philippines. It was moving northward at 25 kilometers per hour (kph).

“[T]he typhoon is forecast to move generally northward over the East China Sea heading towards eastern China. Further weakening will continue throughout the forecast period but ‘Kiko’ will remain within typhoon category,” the weather bureau said.

It had maximum sustained winds of 165 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 205 kph.

The weather bureau lifted the Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal it raised in Batanes.

“However, in the next 24 hours, the enhanced Southwest Monsoon (Habagat) will bring occasional gusts reaching strong breeze to near gale strength over the coastal and upland/mountain areas of Northern Luzon, Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, and Mimaropa,” Pagasa said.