Typhoon Kiko weakens

TYPHOON Kiko (international name: Chantu) slightly weakened as it moved toward the sea east of Central Taiwan, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Sunday.

“Kiko” was located 395 kilometers north of Itbayat, Batanes, with maximum sustained winds of 175 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 215 kilometers per hour.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 remains hoisted in the northern portion of Batanes.

The typhoon continues to enhance the Southwest Monsoon, the weather bureau said.

“[This] will bring moderate to heavy rains over Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Central Luzon, CALABARZON, Mindoro Provinces, and Palawan,” it added.

“Kiko” is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Monday afternoon or evening.