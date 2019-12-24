HomeTopNews Philippines

Typhoon Ursula makes landfall over Eastern Samar

| December 24, 2019 | TopNews | No Comments

MANILA, Philippines — Christmas Typhoon Ursula (international name: Phanfone) made landfall over Eastern Samar on Tuesday afternoon.

In its latest update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Ursula hit Salcedo, Eastern Samar, at 4:45 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

At 4:45 PM today, the eye of Typhoon URSULA made landfall in Salcedo, Eastern Samar.

FEATURED STORIES

Posted by Dost_pagasa on Tuesday, December 24, 2019

The state weather bureau will be providing more details in its next severe weather bulletin.

Please refresh for updates.

Edited by KGA

Click here for more weather related news.”

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

About The Author

admin

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com