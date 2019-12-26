Typhoon Ursula slightly weakens, expected out of PAR by Saturday
MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No.1 remained hoisted over two areas in Luzon as Typhoon Ursula slightly weakened, the state weather bureau said Thursday morning.
In its 11 a.m. live weather update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that the northwestern portion of Occidental Mindoro, including Lubang Island (Lubang, Looc, Palauan, Abra de Ilog, Mamburao), and Calamian Islands (Coron, Culion, Busuanga) are still under TCWS No. 1.
Pagasa, meanwhile, lifted the storm signal warnings over Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Oriental Mindoro, the rest of Occidental Mindoro, and the rest of extreme northern Palawan.
Pagasa said Ursula was last spotted at 235 kilometers northwest of Coron, Palawan with maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, and gustiness of up to 150 kph.
The typhoon is heading west-northwest at 15 kph.
Ursula is forecast to exit the Philippine area of responsibility by Saturday morning.
Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains may be experienced over the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian Islands and Lubang Island.
Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Rizal, and Northern Quezon, meanwhile, may experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers.
