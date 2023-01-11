U2 Announce New Album ‘Songs of Surrender’, Reimagining 40 of Their Songs

U2 have announced a new album, Songs of Surrender, which sees them reimagine 40 tracks from across their back catalogue with new arrangements.

The album is set to arrive on Friday, 17th March, and follows U2 frontman Bono‘s memoir Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, which was released in November. Ahead of the album’s arrival, the band have shared a new version of The Unforgettable Fire cut ‘Pride (In the Name of Love)’ along with a trailer which contains a snippet of the new version of ‘Beautiful Day’.

Listen to the New Songs of Surrender Version of 'Pride (In the Name of Love)' and Watch a Trailer for the Album

Bono teased the project in his memoir last year, saying it “gave [him] a chance to live inside those songs again” as he was working on the book. “It also meant I could deal with something that’s been nagging me for some time. The lyrics on a few songs that I’ve always felt were never quite written. They are now. (I think.)”

Select fans have also received handwritten letters from the band that elaborate on the project. “The fact is that most of our work was written and recorded when we were a bunch of very young men,” reads one letter signed by guitarist The Edge that was shared on fan page U2Songs. “Those songs mean something quite different to us now. Some have grown with us. Some we have outgrown, but we have not lost sight of what propelled us to write those songs in the first place.

Expanding on the reinterpretation process itself, he continued: “Intimacy replaced post-punk urgency. New keys, new chords, new tempos and new lyrics arrived… Once we surrendered our reverence for the original version, each song started to open up to a new anthemic voice of this time, of the people we are now, and particularly the singer that Bono has become.”

U2’s last album of original compositions was 2017’s Songs of Experience. That spawned singles like ‘You’re the Best Thing About Me’, ‘Get Out of Your Own Way’ and ‘Love Is Bigger Than Anything in Its Way’. In 2019, the band toured Australia for the first time in nearly a decade.

