UAAP cancels remainder of Season 82

THE University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) cancelled the remainder of its Season 82 tournaments following the extension of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in Luzon on Tuesday.

“The Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) having been extended, the conditions for the resumption of UAAP Season 82 can no longer be met. As such, it is now deemed cancelled,” the UAAP said in a statement co-signed by president Emmanuel Fernandez of season host Ateneo De Manila University and executive director Rebo Saguisag.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Alexei Nograles said in a virtual press conference that President Rodrigo Duterte accepted the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases to extend the Luzon-wide lockdown until April 30.