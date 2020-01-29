UAE confirms first case of new Chinese virus in Mideast

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – The United Arab Emirates is confirming the first case of the new Chinese flu in the Mideast.
The UAE’s state-run WAM news agency made the announcement Wednesday, citing the Health Ministry.
It said that the infected person had come from Wuhan.
It did not say where the infected person was being treated.
The UAE is home to long-haul carriers Emirates and Etihad and is a hub for global air travel.
