uAssist™ aligner planning assistance service available for orthodontists

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — uLab Systems™, the creator of the uSmile™ clear aligner system and the uDesign® treatment planning software, announces the availability of the uAssist™ concierge treatment planning assistance service1 for orthodontists. Licensed orthodontists and dentists assist with aligner case treatment plans, in less than 3-business days.

uLab developed the uAssist treatment plan assistance service because each orthodontist has their own unique workflow and uLab is dedicated to providing options that enable orthodontists to practice the way they choose, providing flexibility at all stages of patient care. The uAssist service is unique in that when a uAssist case is returned for review, the treating orthodontist can proceed with ordering uSmile aligners, make additional adjustments themselves within the uDesign software, or return it to the uAssist team for any final changes. All requested adjustments are made within two review sessions per case submission and returned to the treating orthodontist in less than 72 hours. The streamlined communication, quick turnaround, and ability to make changes themselves give the orthodontist both control and flexibility at the touch of a button.

Orthodontists who were part of an early user group have been pleased with the convenience of the service and the quality of treatment planning, “My uAssist case arrived quickly and it looks great…what a game changer!” stated Dr. Curtis Dailey. Additionally, Dr. Bill Layman speaks to the flexibility and speed the uAssist service provides, “I have been using the uAssist team for cases that would require more of my time to setup. I rarely have to make any changes to the case and the case is typically returned within 24 hours of submission. I appreciate having access to a well-educated and trained team I can trust to help when I need it.”

uLab is dedicated to creating innovative solutions specific to the orthodontic market. “We understand orthodontists need to have a balance of efficiency and control in order to provide the best care to their patients,” says Charlie Wen, founder and chief technology officer of uLab. “While some orthodontists will choose to plan their own treatments, we are providing a planning assistance option that has not been available in the market before; the best of both options in one aligner platform. If orthodontists encounter higher volumes, staffing challenges or an unusually complex case, our team is just a button away.”

Orthodontists who submit cases to the uAssist team prior to September 30th will have up to ten submission fees waived. To learn more about uAssist and to request a demo, go to ulabsystems.com/contact-us.

1 Treatment plans must be reviewed and approved by the treating orthodontist

About uLab Systems

uLab Systems is led by an experienced team of healthcare innovators helping to transform options for orthodontic practices to provide the best outcomes for their patients. uLab’s mission is to advance the orthodontic industry with digital treatment planning software and aligner products that let orthodontists take back control of their treatment plans. uLab sustainably manufactures uSmile aligners in Memphis, TN, recycling over 85% of source materials. uSmile clear aligners and the uDesign software are available to all orthodontic practices in the USA, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. To learn more visit www.ulabsystems.com.

