“#UBANChallenge! Stars flaunt their gray hair—and slay!”

In a foxnews.com article, Hollywood hairstylist and colorist Jonathan Colombini said, “In my opinion, embracing your silver locks is always a rite of passage. You’ve earned them, so let them show.”

And these stars did exactly that! They took to Instagram with a “gray hair, don’t care” attitude, during a time when establishments, including salons, are temporarily closed to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus.