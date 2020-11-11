Ubitus introduces new Cloud Gaming Solution for best-in-class experiences

TOKYO, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Ubitus K.K. (hereinafter Ubitus), a cloud gaming technology leader, announces its latest Android cloud gaming solution that is based on the new Intel Server GPU.

In close collaboration with Intel, Ubitus developed its solution to take full advantage of Intel Server GPU through in-depth integration with the Intel cloud rendering software framework. As a result, the solution can achieve a performance of up to 120 Android cloud gaming streams on an Intel Xeon Scalable platform-based server that also includes 2 PCIe cards based on Intel Server GPUs. This is up to two times performance gain compared to Ubitus’ previous solutions. These enhancements will enable higher density and utilization of GPUs, and thus dramatically reduce the TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) for cloud gaming customers. Ubitus’ PC Cloud Gaming services can also run on the same game server, further reducing TCO by eliminating the need for separate and dedicated infrastructure for Cloud gaming services.

“We are proud to be an early and a key strategic partner of Intel for the new Intel Server GPU. This enables us to take full advantage of the GPU capabilities and achieve best in class performance and flexibility. With this solution, we are confident we can make cloud gaming more economically viable and more ubiquitous,” quoted Wesley Kuo, CEO of Ubitus K.K.

“Cloud gaming providers need responsive, high performance solutions while keeping infrastructure and operational costs low. With the Android cloud gaming solution from Ubitus based on a combination of Intel Xeon Scalable processors, optimized software and the new Intel Server GPU, providers can deliver high quality gaming experiences with excellent TCO,” said Lynn Comp, vice president and general manager of Intel’s Visual Infrastructure Division.

Ubitus plans to offer its cloud gaming solution to telecom operators and game companies who are looking for a turnkey solution with the best performance, TCO, and flexibility considerations.

Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

About Ubitus

Ubitus operates the world’s best GPU virtualization technology and cloud streaming platform, and is dedicated to providing a superior user experience via its advanced technology. As long as users are connected to a broadband network, they can enjoy AAA gaming experience across various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, game consoles, smart TVs, and personal computers.

With its comprehensive GDK (game development kit), Ubitus provides a fast-to-market onboarding solution to support game companies in Japan and overseas, who are interested in cloud gaming. Ubitus partners with telecom carriers, online service providers and game publishers around the world.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ubitus-introduces-new-cloud-gaming-solution-for-best-in-class-experiences-301171016.html