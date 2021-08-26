ucfunnel partners with TCL FFalcon to showcase interactive features on smart TVs through their ucX marketing automation solution

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — ucfunnel, a global Smart Media programmatic solution provider, announces a new collaboration with TCL FFalcon, the world’s leading internet and AIxIoT service platform. Starting in North America, LATAM and the EU, the collaboration will showcase ucfunnel’s marketing automation solution that delivers interactive features and personalized advertisements to target audiences on the TCL Channel, the streaming entertainment service from electronics brand TCL.

ucX, the AI-enabled ad exchange platform powered and developed by ucfunnel, serves 150 billion impressions monthly. The platform helps premium content providers and global marketers to consolidate, facilitate, create and automate a variety of marketing activities paired with SVAD (splash video AD) and LCAD (launcher AD) for premium streaming content on the TCL Channel.

Through the partnership, users will experience enhanced viewing experiences by seeing non-intrusive high-impact ads on apps within the TCL Channel. As a result, global buy sides will be able to deliver tailored campaigns to TCL Channel, seamlessly matching global brand images to users’ interests and leading to synergies among ucfunnel, TCL FFalcon and global buy sides in meeting the needs of their combined global audience.

“We are extremely thrilled to partner with TCL FFalcon to achieve greater personalization of viewing experiences, improve data-driven insights and drive more leads to further expand the business synergy inherent in our technology,” said Kenny Wu, Head of Smart Media BU at ucfunnel.

About ucfunnel

ucfunnel, a global Smart Media programmatic solution provider, helps media and publishers leverage content and generate value by strategically showcasing their inventory across devices, especially in the Smart Media ecosystem. ucfunnel has established end-to-end media marketing solutions for Ad Exchange, SSP, and DMP using IAB Tech Lab certified OM SDK. The total AI solution serves up to 150 billion bid requests monthly by partnering with over 50,000 publishers across the globe, especially in the US, APAC and MENA markets. ucfunnel teams with global buy side partners while also providing 24/7/365 technical and business support to grow with them across devices and ad formats. The variety of offerings includes Web, App, DOOH, IoT, OTT, STB, audio, standard and high impact ad formats. ucfunnel operates across regions at a global scale, optimizing current products with global partners like TCL FFalcon and working on new product development. For more information, please visit https://www.ucfunnel.com.

About TCL FFalcon

TCL FFalcon is the world’s leading Internet and AI×IoT service platform. It is jointly backed by TCL Electronics, one of the major TV manufacturers, Tencent and Southern TV New Media. TCL FFalcon is responsible for the system development and operation of TCL smart screens and other devices while expanding into TV, OTT boxes and non-TCL brand hardware devices such as smart projectors. TCL FFalcon has provided film, education, and entertainment services to users in 160 countries on six continents.

