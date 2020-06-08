Udenna Corp. nets P3.39 billion in 2019

UY-led Udenna Corp. posted a P3.39-billion net income in 2019, while its revenues for last year ended at P110.67 billion.

According to Dennis Uy, the founder and chairman of Udenna Corp., his holding company wanted to improve business conditions in the Philippines and provide quality services to Filipinos.

In a statement, the conglomerate said its profitability was largely driven by its property development arm Udenna Land Inc. as the business reported “record net profits for the year.”

“We are quite happy with the results but the work for creating shareholder value never ends. We continue to lay down the groundwork for Udenna’s future growth and profitability,” Udenna Corp. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dennis Uy was quoted as saying.

Udenna’s financial position also “remained strong with leverage going down” as its debt to equity ratio improved to 2.71 times from 3.09 times in 2018.

“Udenna’s cash flows were healthy and significantly increased during the year with cash flows from operating activities jumping 2.21 times to P7.83 billion,” the company noted.

Meanwhile, Udenna sees 2020 as a “challenging” year for all its businesses, given the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

But it assured that it has adjusted to the situation and has implemented safety measures to keep its employees safe, keep its operations on a business as usual mode, and preserve its resources.

“The on-going Covid-19 situation remains serious and we have been adjusting to it. But just the same we are already looking beyond Covid-19 as we explore new ways of running our businesses, engaging our customers as well as looking at new opportunities and forging strategic partnerships and investments,” Uy added.