UFLOWERSHOP.COM The first Unmanned Florist in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — In recent years, the boom of unmanned stores has swept the world, and various e-commerce companies have launched their own unmanned stores. There is no need for cashiers and no one on duty, which reduces labor costs to a certain extent.

UFLOWERSHOP.COM is always trying its best to serve Hong Kong citizens who wants to buy flowers. With this in mind, UFLOWERSHOP.COM has just set up Hong Kong’s first Unmanned Florist near the Kwun Tong MTR Station, creating a new and convenient way of buying flowers for all citizens. You only need to spend one minute in Unmanned Florist, the flowers or bonsais you have chosen will be ready to go with you. Payment can be easily made by Payme or AlipayHK. As cost on shop manpower was saved, you can be sure that the flowers or bonsais you buy in Uflowershop’s Unmanned Florist are at low prize.

Even though Uflowershop’s Unmanned Florist is not as high-tech as Amazon Go, not a single flower nor a bonsai has been stolen since its business started. For theft-prevention, the person- in-charge Jason said that he has more confidence about Hong Kong people’s character over high technology. Jason also told us that the Self-help flower stall is only a try and that a Self-help Shop will be set up in due course.

Since UFLOWERSHOP.COM came to town, its business has been up and up, with Opening Flower Baskets for opening new business, Orchid bonsais, Proposal Bouquet and Birthday Flowers Bouquet being the four main and most famous categories. UFLOWERSHOP.COM undertakeed the biggest IPO of 2022 China Tourism Group Duty Free (CDF) flower basket. Internationally renowned brand LV Group is also a frequent visitor of UFLOWERSHOP.COM.

Being in close co-operation with flower providers from around the world, UFLOWERSHOP.COM has not only been able to maintain the good quality of its flowers, but also save its cost. This has made its online retail business and outlet business thriving. Uflowershop’s promise is: Your smile our pursuit.