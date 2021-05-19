UK Comedy Icon Bill Bailey Announces 2021 Australian Tour

UK comedy legend Bill Bailey has gotten the green tick from immigration and will be heading to Australia for a huge nationwide tour set for later this year.

The aptly named ‘En Route To Normal’ tour will kick off in Toowoomba in late October before taking on 15 more dates around the country, wrapping up in Newcastle in late November.

The tour marks Bailey’s first in Australia since 2018, though he’s taken this particular show through New Zealand earlier this year to critical acclaim.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Monday, 24th May at midday local time. These bad boys will likely sell out, so be sure to snap them one quick.

Check out the full list of venues, dates and ticketing details below.

Bill Bailey 2021 ‘En Route To Normal’ Australian Tour

Tickets on sale midday Monday, 24th May

Saturday, 23rd October

Empire Theatre, Toowoomba

Tickets: BOHM Presents

Monday, 25th October

QPAC Concert Hall, Brisbane

Tickets: BOHM Presents

Thursday, 28th October

The Events Centre, Caloundra

Tickets: BOHM Presents

Friday, 29th October

Star Theatre, Gold Coast

Tickets: BOHM Presents

Sunday, 31st October

Mandurah Performing Arts Centre, Mandurah

Tickets: BOHM Presents

Monday, 1st November

Riverside Theatre, Perth

Tickets: BOHM Presents

Friday, 5th November

Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide

Tickets: BOHM Presents

Monday, 8th November

Princess Theatre, Launceston

Tickets: BOHM Presents

Tuesday, 9th November

Wrest Point Entertainment Centre, Hobart

Tickets: BOHM Presents

Friday, 12th November

Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo

Tickets: BOHM Presents

Saturday, 13th November

Costa Hall, Geelong

Tickets: BOHM Presents

Sunday, 14th November

Civic Hall, Ballarat

Tickets: BOHM Presents

Monday, 15th November

Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Tickets: BOHM Presents

Friday, 19th November

Wollongong Town Hall, Wollongong

Tickets: BOHM Presents

Tuesday, 23rd November

State Theatre, Sydney

Tickets: BOHM Presents

Saturday, 27th November

Royal Theatre, Canberra

Tickets: BOHM Presents

Sunday, 28th November

Civic Theatre, Newcastle

Tickets: BOHM Presents