UK Comedy Icon Bill Bailey Announces 2021 Australian Tour

UK comedy legend Bill Bailey has gotten the green tick from immigration and will be heading to Australia for a huge nationwide tour set for later this year.
The aptly named ‘En Route To Normal’ tour will kick off in Toowoomba in late October before taking on 15 more dates around the country, wrapping up in Newcastle in late November.
The tour marks Bailey’s first in Australia since 2018, though he’s taken this particular show through New Zealand earlier this year to critical acclaim.
Tickets for the tour go on sale on Monday, 24th May at midday local time. These bad boys will likely sell out, so be sure to snap them one quick.
Check out the full list of venues, dates and ticketing details below.
Bill Bailey 2021 ‘En Route To Normal’ Australian Tour
Tickets on sale midday Monday, 24th May
Saturday, 23rd October
Empire Theatre, Toowoomba
Tickets: BOHM Presents
Monday, 25th October
QPAC Concert Hall, Brisbane
Tickets: BOHM Presents
Thursday, 28th October
The Events Centre, Caloundra
Tickets: BOHM Presents
Friday, 29th October
Star Theatre, Gold Coast
Tickets: BOHM Presents
Sunday, 31st October
Mandurah Performing Arts Centre, Mandurah
Tickets: BOHM Presents
Monday, 1st November
Riverside Theatre, Perth
Tickets: BOHM Presents
Friday, 5th November
Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide
Tickets: BOHM Presents
Monday, 8th November
Princess Theatre, Launceston
Tickets: BOHM Presents
Tuesday, 9th November
Wrest Point Entertainment Centre, Hobart
Tickets: BOHM Presents
Friday, 12th November
Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo
Tickets: BOHM Presents
Saturday, 13th November
Costa Hall, Geelong
Tickets: BOHM Presents
Sunday, 14th November
Civic Hall, Ballarat
Tickets: BOHM Presents
Monday, 15th November
Palais Theatre, Melbourne
Tickets: BOHM Presents
Friday, 19th November
Wollongong Town Hall, Wollongong
Tickets: BOHM Presents
Tuesday, 23rd November
State Theatre, Sydney
Tickets: BOHM Presents
Saturday, 27th November
Royal Theatre, Canberra
Tickets: BOHM Presents
Sunday, 28th November
Civic Theatre, Newcastle
Tickets: BOHM Presents