UK Metal Act Graphic Nature Unleash Aggressive New Track ‘Headstone’

UK-based metal band Graphic Nature have unveiled ‘Headstone’, the latest single from their forthcoming debut album a mind waiting to die.

The industrial-leaning track was inspired by vocalist Harvey Freeman’s struggles with mental health and substance abuse.

Graphic Nature – ‘Headstone’

“‘Headstone’ is a track mainly about depression, and how our own mental health issues can lead us to use substances to just feel an ounce of normality,” the frontman explained in a press statement. “Whether it’s prescribed to you or it’s an addiction of some other sort, it can change us in ways we’d often rather not talk about.

“The lyrics were written at some of my lowest points and detail my frustration with how day-to-day life was spiraling downwards,” he continued.

“Thankfully, I have been in a good headspace for a long time since. I’m just glad I got to put it in a song to raise awareness of the severity of what mental health issues can do to us as humans.”

Known for their aggressive contemporary sound influenced by nu-metal and early 2000’s metalcore, Graphic Nature will release their long-awaited debut LP a mind waiting to die on Friday, 17th February.

“We wrote the entirety of the record during lockdown when things were at their darkest,” Freeman explained. “A lot of the lyrical content stems from personal experience and challenges with mental health and isolation.”

“Each song has a different subject, much like our previous tracks. We dive deep into depression, thoughts that lead you to a very dark place, frustration, sensory overload, anxiety, trauma, relationship issues, etc. It’s a lot to take in and we’ve portrayed it in what we believe to be a perfect representation of how our heads process these things: pure anger over heavy riffs and drum beats. It’s what we do.”

You can stream their new metallic offering ‘Headstone’ above.

