UK terror suspect, Mongolian wanted for assault barred at airports

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has recently barred from entering the country a suspected terrorist from the United Kingdom, and a Mongolian woman wanted for allegedly beating her husband.

BI Port Operations Division Chief Grifton Medina said the 51-year-old Briton was denied entry last week at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3. He, however, refused to disclose the name of the suspected terrorist due to ongoing investigation.

“Intelligence information received from foreign counterparts described him as being associated with a known terrorist group or being involved in terrorist activity, thus he was included in our alert list,” Medina said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the immigration official identified the Mongolian woman as 33-year-old Unurjargal Altantsetseg, who was intercepted on Friday upon arriving at the Mactan Cebu International Airport from Incheon, South Korea.

According to Medina, the woman is the subject of a red notice issued by the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) in April last year due to a case of assault and maltreatment lodged against her before a court in Ulaan Baatar, Mongolia.

The case stemmed from an incident in March 2019 where she allegedly beat her husband during an argument, causing the victim to be blind and to sustain serious physical injuries.

Both passengers are issued exclusion orders and booked on the first available flight to their port of origin.

For his part, BI Commissioner Jaime Morente hailed the interception of the “undesirable aliens” as proof of the success of the joint effort between the bureau and international intelligence community in going after wanted foreign criminals.

“Our immigration officers are equipped with computers that are electronically linked to Interpol’s database, and also receive intelligence information from our counterpart agencies worldwide. Thus, aliens with derogatory records are immediately detected and denied entry upon their arrival,” he said.

