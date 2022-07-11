Ukraine tells residents to leave occupied south due to counterattack plans

KYIV — Ukraine’s deputy prime minister on Sunday urged civilians in the Russian-occupied southern region of Kherson to urgently evacuate as Ukraine’s armed forces were preparing a counter-attack there.
Ukraine lost control of most of the Black Sea region of Kherson, including its eponymous capital, in the first weeks after Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion.
“It’s clear there will be fighting, there will be artillery shelling… and we therefore urge (people) to evacuate urgently,” Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on national television.
She said she could not say when exactly the counter-offensive would happen.
FEATURED STORIES
“I know for sure that there should not be women and children there, and that they should not become human shields,” she said.
Kherson’s Russian-installed authorities say they want to hold a referendum on seceding to Russia, but they have not yet set a date. The Kremlin says the future of the region should be determined by its residents.
The Kherson region includes the city of Kherson, which before the war had a population of nearly 300,000. It is not known how many of the city’s residents are still there.
RELATED STORIES
Rocket collapses apartment block in Ukraine’s Donbas, killing six
War in Ukraine: Latest developments
Bankrupt Sri Lanka asks Putin for fuel, tourists
Russia attends G20 meeting set to be dominated by Ukraine conflict
Subscribe to our daily newsletter
<!–
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Proin ultricies.
–>
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share
–>
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.