ULI Names Ten Exceptional Real Estate Projects as Winners of 2023 Asia Pacific Awards for Excellenceurban-land-institute-logo.png

The winning development projects, selected out of 20 finalists in seven markets across Asia Pacific, will be announced at the 2023 ULI Asia Pacific Summit on May 31, 2023, which brings together over 700 decision makers to address current and future challenges facing the region’s built industry. Winners will also be automatically qualified as nominees of the 2023 ULI Global Awards for Excellence.

The winners (by location) are:



Nightingale Village — Brunswick, Australia

(Developer: Duckett Acquisition Collective Pty Ltd; Designers: Architecture Architecture, Austin Maynard Architects, Breathe, Clare Cousins Architects, Hayball, Kennedy Nolan) Quay Quarter Sydney by AMP Capital — Sydney, Australia

(Developer: AMP Capital; Designers: SJB, Studio Bright, Silvester Fuller, 3XN, BVN, ASPECT Studios) Tiexiang Temple Riverfront — Chengdu, China

(Developer: Chengdu High-Tech Investment Group Co., Ltd.; Designer: Sichuan Provincial Architectural Design And Research Institute Co., Ltd.) Caoyang Centennial Park — Shanghai, China

(Developer: Putuo District Municipal Government; Designer: Atelier Liu Yuyang Architects) Xintiandi Plaza — Shanghai, China

(Developer: Shui On Land; Designer: UNStudio, Tianhua, DLC, Inhabit, ag licht/LEOX, DPDI) Xichuan River Ecological Restoration — Zhengzhou, China

(Developers: Pulo China; Designers: Horizon & Atmosphere Landscape Co.) Orandajima House — Yamada-machi, Japan

(Developer: Orandajima Foundation; Designers: van der Architects) CapitaSpring — Singapore

(Developer: CapitaLand Development, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, Mitsubishi Estate Co. Ltd; Designers: BIG – Bjarke Ingels Group, Carlo Ratti Associati, RSP Architects Planners & Engineers (Pte) Ltd) NUS SDE4 and SDE1 & 3 — Singapore

(Developer: National University of Singapore; Designer: SDE4: Serie + Multiply Consultants Pte Ltd with Surbana Jurong Consultants Pte Ltd | SDE1&3: NUS College of Design and Engineering with CPG Consultants Pte Ltd) HOMA Phuket Town — Phuket, Thailand

(Developer: ACRE NOON; Designer: Oracle Architects)

“It is a pleasure to highlight some of the best works in the region at the 2023 ULI Asia Pacific Awards of Excellence,” said David Faulkner, President, ULI Asia Pacific. “This year’s winners demonstrated exceptional innovation and practice in land use, particularly in terms of establishing a deep connection with the community in which they are located, enriching liveability, and elevating connectivity to surrounding amenities. The winners represent the highest standards of development practice in the region’s private, public, and non-profit sectors.”

The ULI Asia Pacific Awards for Excellence recognises the full development process of a project beyond just architecture or design.

“The jury thoroughly enjoyed the process of going through a total of 45 outstanding project entries, which represented the innovation and tremendous calibre of the region’s development sector,” said jury co-chairs Gordon Hatton, vice president, head of development and delivery (Japan), Colt Data Centre Service, and Ko Iwahori, managing partner, Acadia Capital. “The winners selected from the 20 finalists gave us great confidence that we will continue to see more phenomenal projects within Asia Pacific.”

The 2023 ULI Asia Pacific Awards for Excellence jury members comprised leading ULI members representing multidisciplinary real estate expertise, including finance, design, sustainable urbanism, development, and other professional services. Besides Gordon Hatton and Ko Iwahori, the other jury members were: Belinda Bentley, director, 9Springs; David McCracken, principal, Voda Management; Joburt Betadam, executive director of design, Events Investment Fund; Albert Chan, director of Shui On Land; Fan Guo, principal and SEDS Regional Leader for Asia Pacific, Callison RTKL; Christine Lam, global design principal, Aedas; Chris Law, founding director, Oval Partnership; Nina Yang, CEO, SJ CITYGLOBAL; Dan Cerf, principal, Devinqi Advisors; Anupam Yog, XDG Labs Pte Ltd; Angela Lacson, independent consultant; and Tesoc Hah, founder & principal, SCALe Architecture & Technology.

For more information about the ULI Asia Pacific Awards for Excellence, please visit: https://asia.uli.org/awardsforexcellence/.



