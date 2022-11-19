Ulike brings flagship products to the 2022 Asia-Pacific Beauty Show

SINGAPORE, Nov. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — From November 16th to 18th, 2022, Ulike gathered in Singapore with more than 1,000 brands and institutions from over 40 countries and regions. Together we showed the world the new achievements of the beauty/body equipment and cosmetics industries. The Asia-Pacific Beauty Expo is an international exhibition event that provides professionals with a reference for future industry developments from a global perspective.

Ulike exhibited the Ulike Sapphire Air3 Hair Removal Device and the Ulike Sapphire Air Hair Removal Device. The products attracted a steady stream of people with their scientific and technological innovations. Through product explanations, on-site interaction, and product trials, exhibitors experienced painless, comfortable, practical, and convenient hair removal. In addition to the surprises brought by the products, Koe Yeet, Ulike’s product spokesperson in Malaysia, shared our salon-level ice-cooling technology with the audience. Furthermore, Michy, Tiffanie, Graceglazee, and other guests also interacted and demonstrated in the Ulike exhibition area. The Ulike brand booth was crowded and became the venue’s focus.

As the first brand to offer ice-cooling hair removal treatment at home, Ulike focused on explaining the technology, development, and innovation behind their products. They displayed a commitment to providing consumers with scientific, safe, convenient, and effective salon-level hair removal. At present, Ulike has successively overcome the three major technical problems faced by the industry—the restrictions of “flash speed,” “energy,” and the “freezing point.” They have obtained 30+ international certificates, leading the industry in this regard. The safety of the products has also been certified by more than 30 authoritative institutions, home and abroad, including EU CE, Japan PSE, South Korea KFDA, US FDA and more. Ulike’s hair removal treatments have been certified effective by professional institutions such as SGS.

Ulike has been the No. 1 selling brand in Asia for seven consecutive years, and this has not stopped them from exploring technology. As a company focusing on technology, R&D, and innovation in the field of beauty and body care, Ulike has always been committed to developing innovative products that exceed customer expectations. Ulike is constantly pursuing new directions, exploring more application scenarios, listening to user needs, and empowering brand growth and users with technology.