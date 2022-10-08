Ulike Launched the Sapphire Ice-cooling Hair Removal Device Air3 with Actress Koe Yeet

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, the well-known beauty personal care brand Ulike oﬃcially announced that the famous Malaysian actress Koe Yeet would serve as the spokesperson for Ulike’s hair removal device brand in Southeast Asia. Ulike will join with Koe Yeet to share the medical beauty-grade ice-cooling hair removal technology to more beauty lovers and deliver a brand new fashion of beauty technology to Southeast Asian women.

Ulike, the leading brand in hair removal, released its lagship new product, the Ulike Air3 hair removal device, in Shanghai on September 16. This new era was ushered in with details of co-creation with Ulike users during the early stages of the product’s development for the very irst time. Ulike has incorporated these ideas and suggestions into product planning and once again started a journey of technological breakthroughs. The goal was to make the new Ulike sapphire ice-cooling tech hair removal device achieve “more comfort, faster, with more eﬃciency. While also making the device lighter, thinner, and more advanced”.

The Ulike Air3 sapphire hair removal device has reached a new level of energy eﬃciency. The total energy used has been increased to 21J, making hair removal efects stronger and better. The upgraded sapphire ice-cooling technology also makes the product freeze faster and for longer. The result is less pain during use, even during longer sessions. The ice-cooling tech is reached three times faster than the original, saving the user time and making hair removal more comfortable. In addition, the new product is equipped with intelligent automatic continuous lash technology. The light output speed is increased to 0.7s, meaning that the hair removal speed is faster and more eﬃcient. Further improvements have also been made with regard to energy leakage by the reduction of the inefective area to 1.9c㎡.

“We don’t stop at improving the experience,” said Ulike’s product R&D director, “High-tech equipped with user-friendly design is our ultimate goal.”

Ulike has more ideas for making users feel more comfortable as they remove hair. Compared with the previous products, the Ulike Air3 sapphire hair removal device is lighter, thinner, and more advanced as a whole. It adopts a variety of colors, including purple, and brown, which are more in line with the user’s taste in aesthetics. Ulike also maintains the design of a top technological product, creatively applying Apple PMMA material to the device. The result is a product that looks great in any home and one that is easier to grip during use.

From pioneering the use of sapphire ice-cooling technology on home hair removal devices, to constantly challenging ourselves. Promoting product iterations with technological reakthroughs, digging deep into user needs, and continuing to increase investment in technology research and development. Ulike’s core brand DNA is deeply rooted in “Technical Innovation.” Under the guidance of such innovative concepts, Ulike has created a complete ecosystem and established two global technological R&D centers in Shenzhen and Seoul.

At the same time, Ulike has also introduced Domestic and foreign professional medical academic institutions and platforms, including SGS Swiss General Notary Bank, for in-depth cooperation. Up to now, Ulike is far ahead in the number of patents held in the ield of home hair removal devices at home and abroad, with nearly 100 global patents, of which overseas patents account for more than 20%. On October 10th, the Ulike Air3 sapphire hair removal device was launched on the major platforms of Shopee and Lazada, and Southeast Asian users can purchase the experience immediately.

Koe Yeet is a well-known Malaysian female artist. She debuted for many years and has attracted much attention in the local entertainment industry. The most well-known works are《Titoudao》and 《The Ferryman · Legends of Nanyang》 in these two years。

In 2021, Koe Yeet was crowned the Best Newcomer Actress at the Asia Content Awards hosted by the Busan International Film Festival by《Titoudao》, achieving to the international stage.

Ulike hopes that this time together with Koe Yeet to perform the “Sapphire Air3” hair removal device, it can convey the energy of women’s independent personality so that more women can bravely pursue the beauty of “pleasant self, cool self-conidence”！

