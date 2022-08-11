ULTIMEAT Has Just Released Their New Product: The Plant-Based ‘Chicken’ Style Burger PattiesUltimeat-Masterlogo-Colour.jpg

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 11 August 2022 – ULTIMEAT has recently launched its all-new plant-based ‘chicken’ style burger patties, a game-changer for vegans in the Asian market. Moreover, the Malaysian-based food factory is Halal certified.

The patties have zero cholesterol, making them ideal for health-concerning individuals. It’s vegan-friendly, high in protein and can be a daily source of nutrients. Eating with ULTIMEAT allows one to go green and play a part in saving the planet. Besides, ULTIMEAT aims to reduce carbon footprint, and everyone has the power to help create a greener planet and a kinder world for animals.

ULTIMEAT aspires to take the lead, starting with these burger patties and more to come.​​ Green Select ULTIMEAT – The Better Protein, a greener path to protein intake.

