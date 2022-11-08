UMAMI MEATS ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION WITH WATERS CORPORATION FOR SUSTAINABLE FOOD RESEARCH

SINGAPORE, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Umami Meats announced a research collaboration with food and nutrition scientists at Waters Corporation to develop laboratory methods for cultivating premium fish that are safe for human consumption, free from contamination, and that can be produced as a sustainable food supply.

Umami Meats approached Waters because of its renowned technological and scientific expertise at its world-class research laboratory in Singapore that is purpose-built to help advance global research in food and water safety, food quality management, nutrition improvement, and environmental protection.

“Over 2 trillion fish are caught every year for human consumption, and because most of these species cannot be farmed, many are being driven to extinction by overfishing. Our collaboration with Waters Corporation is a significant step towards developing an efficient, cost-effective process for producing cultivated fish,” said Mihir Pershad, CEO Umami Meats. “We strongly believe in the value of analytical data from scientific research tools to advance our development process and product quality, and we are excited by what will be possible with the network and support of the food and nutrition scientists at Waters’ research laboratory in Singapore.”

“By collaborating with industry and academic experts we can help to expedite the efficient production of cultivated seafood for safe consumption, and drive advancements in food and water safety research,” said David Curtin, Vice President Asia Pacific, Waters Corporation. “Both Umami Meats and Waters share a common vision that innovative research is essential to the future safety and sustainability of our food and water supplies.”

Umami Meats is a Singapore-based food-tech startup that is cultivating premium fish that are on the IUCN’s (International Union for Conservation of Nature) Red List, unsuitable for farming, and are endangered due to growing human consumption. Umami Meats focuses on cultivating these species to enable sustainable, safe consumption of seafood that is free from heavy metals, micro-plastics, pathogens, and antibiotics.

Umami Meats is leveraging the analytical technologies and food science expertise available within Waters to maximize production efficiency and process controls. This collaboration provides the baseline for future work in the areas of process scale-up, intensification of production, and process control automation.

The Waters research laboratory in Singapore facilitates collaborations with industry and academic experts to expedite and drive advancements in food and water safety research. The laboratory provides access to advanced specialty technologies, scientific minds, and funding to support meaningful projects, and enables valuable research to be undertaken quickly and effectively. Scientific collaborators at the Waters research laboratory are provided with high-end liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry instrumentation and a suite of robust, centralized resources to conduct their analyses.

