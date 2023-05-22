UMLAND APPOINTS ANDREW TAN YOU YUAN AS GENERAL MANAGER TO SUPPORT THE ACTIVATION OF UMCITY MEDINI LAKESIDE DEVELOPMENT

Seasoned Industry Expert to Join UML and for its Growth and Expansion Plans in The Business District of Iskandar Puteri, Johor

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Malaysia, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — United Malayan Land Bhd (UMLand) is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Tan You Yuan as General Manager to support the activation of UMCity Medini Lakeside (UMCITY), Iskandar Puteri, which is nearing completion. Tan is a seasoned industry expert with over 25 years of experience in the hospitality and property management sector.



General Manager, Andrew Tan (far left) with Director, Michael Cheng (second from the right) and staff members of UMCITY.

Bringing a wealth of experience to his new role, Andrew Tan has held various leadership positions in major hospitality and property development companies in Malaysia, Singapore, London and China. He will be a part of the team responsible for overseeing the branding and positioning of UMCITY, a project set to become a world-class destination for conducive business, residential waterfront living and leisure. Included in this 30-acre development are several business hotels, premium offices, a lifestyle retail mall and upscale serviced residences. The entire project is centered around the magnificent 13-acre Lakeside Recreational Park, which is designed to host a variety of events, carnivals and celebrations.

UMCity Medini Lakeside’s Director, Michael Cheng, added “The management is delighted to welcome Andrew as our new General Manager and confident his expertise will bear success for our flagship UMCITY, which is set to be a game-changer in the Iskandar Puteri area.” He added, “With Medini Lakeside, it is not just about building properties, but creating an immersive living experience that connects people, fosters innovation, and promotes sustainable development.”

Nestled in the heart of the Medini Iskandar Central Business District (CBD), this project boasts a strategic location within reach of Singapore and a myriad of amenities, including Legoland, Educity, Puteri Harbour, and Singapore CBD. It aims to play a vital part in Johor’s development, not only through the provision of world-class townships and projects but also by maintaining high standards within the region of Iskandar Malaysia.

Tan said, “I am thrilled to be part of such a dynamic company, as UMLand has a proven track record of delivering high-quality developments that enhance the lives of the communities they serve. I am looking forward to working with the team on this landmark development, set to be in full operations by year-end, that will be the pride of Johor.”

For more information: www.umland.com.my/portfolio/umcity-medini-lakeside/ .