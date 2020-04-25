UN cites DOLE’s cash for work program

THE Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations has cited the Philippines’ social protection program that specifically targeted the most vulnerable informal sector workers of the economy.

In a recent report, the FAO said the Philippines is among the 11 countries that adopted such programs to help cushion the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) on displaced workers.

The UN agency cited the Department of Labor and Employment’s (DOLE) modified Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Displaced/Disadvantaged Workers-#BarangayKoBuhayKo (TUPAD – #BKBK) program, an employment creation program that provides emergency employment for displaced, underemployed and seasonal workers in the informal economy.

“In the Philippines, informal workers who have temporarily lost their livelihood can apply for a temporary employment programme, limited to 10 days of work involving disinfection/sanitation of their houses and immediate vicinities. Beneficiaries will have orientation on safety and health, payment of 100 percent of the highest prevailing minimum wage, and will be enrolled into group micro-insurance,” the report said.

The same report also states that the pandemic will surely experience further exacerbation of the vulnerability of those in the informal sector, and has suggested the expansion of social protection coverage to informal workers like cash transfers, food, or in-kind distribution.

“The Covid-19 pandemic is a major economic and labor market shock presenting significant impact in terms of unemployment and underemployment for informal workers.” The agency added.

Aside from the Philippines, the other countries cited for such programs are Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, Brazil, Egypt, Australia, Thailand, Jordan, Morocco, and Tunisia.

Records from DOLE showed that as of April 24, a total of 259,449 workers have availed the TUPAD #BKBK program across all regions, which exceeded the initial target of 235,949 beneficiaries

“DOLE quickly responded and taken measures in response to Covid-19 pandemic affecting the formal sector, workers in the informal economy and the Overseas Filipino Workers. We hope that the TUPAD #BKBK can help alleviate the thousands of informal sector workers displaced by this crisis.” Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd said.