UN rights body approves Pakistan-led motion on religious hatred after Koran burning

admin

Koran burning

Supporters of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), a religious and political party, burn a Swedish flag during a protest to denounce the desecration of Koran outside a mosque in the Swedish capital Stockholm, in Karachi, Pakistan July 7, 2023. REUTERS FILE PHOTO

GENEVA — The United Nations Human Rights Council on Wednesday approved a contentious resolution on religious hatred in the wake of the burning of a Koran in Sweden.

The resolution was opposed by the United States and the European Union who say it conflicts with their view on human rights and freedom of expression.

Twenty-eight countries voted in favor, 12 voted against and seven countries abstained.

The motion, brought by Pakistan in response to last month’s incident, were seeking to pass the resolution for the U.N. rights chief to publish a report on the topic and call on states to review their laws and plug gaps that may “impede the prevention and prosecution of acts and advocacy of religious hatred”.

Taliban halt Swedish activities in Afghanistan after Koran burning

Pope Francis condemns burning of Koran–UAE newspaper

