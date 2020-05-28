Trending Now

UN Security Council to discuss Hong Kong on Friday – diplomats



Security personnel prepare to clear the stands as delegates leave after the closing session of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. – On May 28, China’s parliament endorsed plans to impose a national security law on Hong Kong. This legislation, according to critics, will demolish Hong Kong’s autonomy. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

United Nations, United States The United States and Britain have called for the UN Security Council to meet Friday to discuss a controversial security law that China plans to impose on Hong Kong, diplomatic sources said Thursday.

The subject will be considered in an informal, closed-door videoconference in a format that allows any member to raise various issues and which China cannot in principle oppose, according to the same sources.

On Wednesday, Beijing had refused to allow a formal Security Council meeting called by Washington on the same subject to proceed.


