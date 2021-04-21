Under The Southern Stars Concert Series Has Been Postponed To 2022

Under The Southern Stars concert series has been forced to postpone once again thanks to COVID restrictions, and it will now take place in 2022.

The event – with the likes of Cheap Trick, Stone Temple Pilots and Bush set to play – was meant to go ahead last year, but was then postponed to February and March of this year.

Then, it was postponed again to April and May of this year. Now, it has been postponed a third time, and the event organisers have called out the government for their role in the cancellation.

“Given the disappointingly slow roll-out of the vaccine by the Government, there is no confidence that we can keep all safe and proceed as planned at our festivals this May,” a statement from organisers read.

“The continuing mismanagement of the COVID-19 situation at all levels of government has led to numerous inconsistencies and on-going broken promises by officials that ultimately affect the safety of our patrons, artists and our crews, both domestic and international.”

“The very recent eleventh hour cancellation of Byron Bay Bluesfest by the NSW government on the eve of the landmark festivals start date over Easter was an incredibly disheartening display of what could possibly happen to our patrons, artists and crews – being left stranded high and dry only moments before one of our events is set to kick off. We wish to protect all, and avoid a situation such as this.”

Promoter Andrew McManus added his own statement, saying, “We ask you all to continue to believe in us. We must protect our artists and patrons. We get it … how many times can the Australian system force another postponement?”

While dates have yet to be revealed, the festival’s organisers have said that they’re planning for the first quarter of 2022.

All tickets purchased for the event remain valid, and the event has asked punters to keep their tickets in an effort to help the industry. However, you can stay tuned to the event’s website for information on refunds as its made available.