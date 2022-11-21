UNESCO HK Glocal Peace Centre to Announce Annual Survey Findings on Education and Talent Development in Hong Kong

And to Host “Futures of Education” HK & GBA Forum in late November

HONG KONG, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The UNESCO Hong Kong Association Glocal Peace Centre (“UNESCO HK GPC”) announces the return of the “Futures of Education” Hong Kong & Greater Bay Area Forum (the “Forum”) and publishes findings of local views on education and talent development. This will be the third episode of the Forum and is set to take place at the Hong Kong Palace Museum on Friday, 25th November, 2022.

“Futures of Education” is UNESCO’s global initiative to re-imagine how knowledge and learning can shape the future of humanity and the planet. Hosted in Hong Kong by the UNESCO HK GPC, the Forum serves as an interdisciplinary platform to facilitate discussions and debates on what education might become and enable us to become. By leveraging the collective intelligence of a diverse range of stakeholders, the Forum aims to engage with all, to think together, so that we may act together for the greater good and better future.

In order to better understand the stakeholders’ views on purposes of education and key skills needed to tackle challenges faced by humanity, UNESCO HK GPC has commissioned a survey that engaged more than 1,200 respondents (including educators, tertiary students, parents and business professionals). Conducted by independent research firm Ipsos Hong Kong from September to October 2022, the survey finds that:

Humanity’s greatest challenges for Hong Kong people are aging population (83%), climate change (82%), environmental crises (82%), technological changes (72%), and economic inequities (72%).

people are (83%), (82%), (82%), (72%), and (72%). Different focus between groups on purposes of education. Business executives rank Health & wellbeing (88%) as most important purpose of education. Educators concern resilience (87%), while Parents focus on economic growth (74%).

(88%) as most important purpose of education. Educators concern (87%), while Parents focus on (74%). Over 60% of respondents think self-management , problem solving mindset , creativity , and critical thinking should be instilled through education. Huge gap between skills required and provided by the local education system among all survey groups.

, , , and should be instilled through education. Huge gap between skills required and provided by the local education system among all survey groups. Digital literacy is the only skill where demand and supply are aligned (Gap 1%). Students demands critical thinking (Gap -44%) and creativity (Gap -38%) from education system which they think is not sufficiently provided.

is the only skill where demand and supply are aligned (Gap 1%). Students demands (Gap -44%) and (Gap -38%) from education system which they think is not sufficiently provided. Business executives most willing to decrease focus on academic achievement, more focus on critical thinking , problem solving and resiliency .

, and . Compare to last year, perception of the current education system and curriculum has been improving overall, especially among parents.

“We focus on exploring the intertwined issues to address sustainability problems. The Forum serves as a platform for cross-sector collaboration and dialogue, to facilitate discussions on interdisciplinary learning, renewing pedagogical goals and more,” said Ms. Sarah Tam, Co-Chair of the Forum and Management Committee PR & Media Chairperson of the UNESCO HK GPC. “The Forum aims to engage with all, to stimulate rational discussions on the possible pathways to scale up capabilities and capacity to meet the needs and challenges faced by Hong Kong.”

Mrs. Jennifer Yu Cheng, Group President and Deputy Vice Chairwoman of CTF Education Group, said, “Sustainable development requires rethinking the way the future workforce will be made up and the role education plays in talent development. We are proud to support this UNESCO Futures of Education Hong Kong & GBA Forum and to contribute to an important initiative focused on education. We believe the talent pipeline begins with K-12 education, and continues through post-secondary, university, mid-career and beyond, and that, through lifelong learning, people are able to adapt, navigate and keep up with the pace of changes in the digital era.”

This year, the Forum’s overarching theme is ‘Scaling up Capability and Capacity for a Sustainable Future’. Keynote speeches and panel sessions will feature experts who can bring forth insights and spark dialogue to re-imagine education. The Forum benefits from a panel of Honorary Advisors, who are leading figures from education, research, youth and community development (in alphabetical order by last name):

Dr. Darwin Chen , SBS

, SBS Mrs. Jennifer Yu Cheng

Professor Kai Ming Cheng

Mr. Choi Tak Shing , Stanley, JP

, Stanley, JP Professor Ismail Erturk

Professor Yiu Kwan Fan , BBS, JP

, BBS, JP Mr. Eugene Fong

Professor John Lee , JP

, JP Professor Samuel Leong

Mr. Tim Lui , SBS, JP

, SBS, JP Mr. Vernon Francis Moore , BBS

, BBS Ms. Christine A Scott

Sister Margaret Wong , MH

Details of the Forum:

Organiser: UNESCO Hong Kong Association Glocal Peace Centre

Title Sponsor: CTF Education Group

Date: 25th November 2022 (Friday)

Time: 2:30pm-6:30pm (GMT+8)

Venue: Hong Kong Palace Museum (with online streaming available)

Language: English (with Chinese simultaneous interpretation)

More information and register to join online via: https://peacecentres.unesco.org.hk/futures-education-forum-2022/

About UNESCO Hong Kong Association and The Glocal Peace Centre

UNESCO Hong Kong Association (UNESCO HKA) seeks to facilitate Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and international cooperation through Education, Sciences, Culture and Propagation. UNESCO HKA is the member of the Chinese National Federation of UNESCO Clubs, Centres and Associations (CNFUCA), as well as a regional reporting member of United Nations Global Compact. UNESCO HKA is a charitable institution under Section 88 of the Inland Revenue Ordinance. (IRD Ref No. 91/10053). Find out more: http://unesco.hk/

The UNESCO Hong Kong Association Glocal Peace Centre (UNESCO HK GPC) is a project of the UNESCO Hong Kong Association. UNESCO HK GPC was launched in 2018 and is supported by schools and educational institutions, diplomatic corps, international service organizations, community and business associations, and enterprises. Its annual Peacemakers Cultural Celebration event attracts peacemakers from Mainland China, Macau, India, Europe, and nationals from different countries living in Hong Kong. Find out more: http://peacecentre.unesco.org.hk/