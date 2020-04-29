UNFD Releases Social Distancing Game Pack Featuring Ocean Grove, Northlane And More

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on April 29, 2020

Briefly stepping away from releasing records by some of the country’s premier metal, hardcore and punk acts, record label UNFD have devised a novel plan to ease your social isolation ennui during lockdown. The label has unveiled a ‘UNFDistancing’ game pack based on artists from the heavy music label’s roster that includes everything from colouring-in pages, bingo cards and word searches.

As NME reports, there’s a slew of activities to be found in the pack. They include colouring in album cover art from the likes of Ocean Grove, Thornhill and Yours Truly, completing word searches based around Northlane and In Hearts Wake, or rewriting the lyrics to Slowly Slowly‘s ‘Jellyfish’ or Ocean Grove’s ‘SUNNY’ with mad libs.

There’s even a ‘UNFD Bingo’ card which includes squares such as having attended UNIFY Gathering, owning a UNFD vinyl test pressing and watching Northlane’s recent Negative Energy documentary.

The pack is available as a free download here.