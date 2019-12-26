HomeTopNews Philippines

Unicef, Zamboanga City ink pact to uphold children’s rights

| December 26, 2019 | TopNews | No Comments
Zamboanga City Mayor Beng Climaco and Unicef Philippines Representative Oyun Dendevnorov. Photo credit: ©UNICEF

Zamboanga City Mayor Beng Climaco and Unicef Philippines Representative Oyun Dendevnorov. Photo credit: ©UNICEF

ZAMBOANGA CITY — The local government unit (LGU) of Zamboanga City has inked a Memorandum of Understanding with the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) for the implementation of projects that would further strengthen results for children through integrated and sustainable programming and strategic reforms and policies for the most disadvantaged and vulnerable communities.

“I am pleased to have signed the MoU between Unicef and Zamboanga city for 2019-2023 with Mayor Isabelle “Beng” Climaco. Zamboanga is a priority LGU for Unicef. I look forward to delivering effective and sustained results for children,” said Oyun Dendevnorov, Unicef Philippines Representative.

ADVERTISEMENT

FEATURED STORIES

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

About The Author

admin

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com