Unicef, Zamboanga City ink pact to uphold children’s rights
ZAMBOANGA CITY — The local government unit (LGU) of Zamboanga City has inked a Memorandum of Understanding with the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) for the implementation of projects that would further strengthen results for children through integrated and sustainable programming and strategic reforms and policies for the most disadvantaged and vulnerable communities.
“I am pleased to have signed the MoU between Unicef and Zamboanga city for 2019-2023 with Mayor Isabelle “Beng” Climaco. Zamboanga is a priority LGU for Unicef. I look forward to delivering effective and sustained results for children,” said Oyun Dendevnorov, Unicef Philippines Representative.
